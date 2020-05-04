Courtney Vaughn
Courtney Vaughn N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Courtney Moseley-Vaughn, those of her husband Mr. Tyrell Vaughn, children; Antonio Johnson, Savannah M. Vaughn and Taylour Vaughn, her parent's; Mr. Reginald Moseley, and Bonnie Moseley her grandmother, Mrs Shirley Neely, her brother, Desmond Sanders, sister, Brittney Moseley, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, are respectfully invited to attend a visitaion on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 4 until 6 PM in our chapel. A private Interment with family members will be held on Wed, May 6, 2020. Arrangements are announced by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Visitation
4:00 - 6:00 PM
MAY
6
Interment
