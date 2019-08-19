Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coy Bull. View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Bethel United Methodist Church 1163 Beidler Forest Rd Dorchester , SC View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 12:00 PM Bethel United Methodist Church 1163 Beidler Forest Rd Dorchester , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Coy Bull Harleyville - Coy Bull, age 93, beloved mother of Victor and Angela Bull, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. She was born Coy Paige Lindsey on May 29, 1926 in Daviston, Alabama, to the late Micajah Thomas Lindsey III and Sally (Pearl) Pauline Hammock. In addition to her parents Coy was preceded in death by her husband, Benjaman Bull and brothers Clinton, Douglas, Huey, Edward, and Ray Lindsey. Coy had an idyllic childhood growing up on the bay in Wetappo, Florida with her beloved sister Fay and five brothers. In 1953 she met Benjaman Bull, and they were married in Pascagoula, Mississippi. In 1954 they moved to Summerville, South Carolina where she devoted her life to her family and raising their two children. In 2003 Coy and Ben moved to their farm in Harleyville, South Carolina, where she enjoyed her days tending her roses and other flowers. She loved to spend time in the garden and watch the hummingbirds come and go. In 2009 Coy moved to Glastonbury, Connecticut nearby her daughter. She enjoyed the last decade of her life there, sitting by warm fires watching the snow fall on winter days, and sitting on the patio soaking up bright, sunny summer days. Although Coy suffered from a debilitating form of arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, which caused her spine to be totally fused at the young age of 29, she lived a full and rewarding life. She approached every day with a remarkable, positive spirit, even in her final years. Coy is remembered by all who met her as a kind, loving, and grateful person. She served as a shining example of how to live with grace in the face of adversity, and she was a bright spot in the lives of many people around her. Coy is survived by her son Victor Bull and wife Cynthia of Harleyville, SC, their children Alison of Greenville, SC, and Lindsey of Charleston, SC; daughter Angela Bull and husband Frank Kaputa, their children Ziv and Zoe of Glastonbury, CT; sister Fay Lindsey Deal of Dothan, AL, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Mountain Laurel Assisted Living in Glastonbury, for many years of loving care which enabled Coy to lead an independent and happy life, and to the nurses, therapists, doctors, and staff at Avery Heights Nursing Home and Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, for the devoted care during Coy's final weeks and days. Funeral services will be held at noon, with visitation at 11 am, on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1163 Beidler Forest Rd, Dorchester, SC. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 71, Harleyville, SC 29448. Online Condolences may be made at



Coy Bull Harleyville - Coy Bull, age 93, beloved mother of Victor and Angela Bull, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. She was born Coy Paige Lindsey on May 29, 1926 in Daviston, Alabama, to the late Micajah Thomas Lindsey III and Sally (Pearl) Pauline Hammock. In addition to her parents Coy was preceded in death by her husband, Benjaman Bull and brothers Clinton, Douglas, Huey, Edward, and Ray Lindsey. Coy had an idyllic childhood growing up on the bay in Wetappo, Florida with her beloved sister Fay and five brothers. In 1953 she met Benjaman Bull, and they were married in Pascagoula, Mississippi. In 1954 they moved to Summerville, South Carolina where she devoted her life to her family and raising their two children. In 2003 Coy and Ben moved to their farm in Harleyville, South Carolina, where she enjoyed her days tending her roses and other flowers. She loved to spend time in the garden and watch the hummingbirds come and go. In 2009 Coy moved to Glastonbury, Connecticut nearby her daughter. She enjoyed the last decade of her life there, sitting by warm fires watching the snow fall on winter days, and sitting on the patio soaking up bright, sunny summer days. Although Coy suffered from a debilitating form of arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, which caused her spine to be totally fused at the young age of 29, she lived a full and rewarding life. She approached every day with a remarkable, positive spirit, even in her final years. Coy is remembered by all who met her as a kind, loving, and grateful person. She served as a shining example of how to live with grace in the face of adversity, and she was a bright spot in the lives of many people around her. Coy is survived by her son Victor Bull and wife Cynthia of Harleyville, SC, their children Alison of Greenville, SC, and Lindsey of Charleston, SC; daughter Angela Bull and husband Frank Kaputa, their children Ziv and Zoe of Glastonbury, CT; sister Fay Lindsey Deal of Dothan, AL, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Mountain Laurel Assisted Living in Glastonbury, for many years of loving care which enabled Coy to lead an independent and happy life, and to the nurses, therapists, doctors, and staff at Avery Heights Nursing Home and Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, for the devoted care during Coy's final weeks and days. Funeral services will be held at noon, with visitation at 11 am, on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1163 Beidler Forest Rd, Dorchester, SC. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 71, Harleyville, SC 29448. Online Condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneral.info . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close