MSGT Coy "Buddy" Howard Farmer US Airforce (ret) Summerville - MSGT Coy "Buddy" Howard Farmer US Airforce (ret), 77, of Summerville, husband of Anita Farmer, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485 or at . Buddy was born on October 21, 1941 in Knoxville, TN, son of the late James Pryor Farmer and the late Katie Mae Cardwell. He graduated from Rule High School in Knoxville, TN. Buddy served in the US Air Force and retired after 24 years. He went on to retire from the US Post office. He enjoyed watching Summerville Football and was a University of Tennessee fan. He most of all enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his wife Anita of 54 years are: two sons: Michael Howard Farmer (Brenda Ingram) of Summerville and Daniel Charles Farmer (Kathryn) of Summerville; three grandchildren: Emma Louise Farmer of Johns Island, Anna Claire Farmer of Summerville, and Cory Benson Farmer of Summerville; three sisters: Rena Himes of Knoxville, TN, Pat Romines of Knoxville, TN and Shirley of Chicago, IL. He was predeceased by many brothers and sisters. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.