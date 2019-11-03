Craig Alexander Francis, Sr. Charleston - Craig Alexander Francis, Sr., 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 2, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Craig was born May 2, 1929 in Monticello, Kentucky, son of the late Clarence Alexander Francis and Pearl Peercy Francis. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Craig A. Francis, Jr. (Sherry) of Pace, FL; daughter, Ida Smith (Eric) of Moncks Corner, SC; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife Bertha Louise Francis, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Douglas Francis and James Estill Francis. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 4, 2019