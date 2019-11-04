Craig Alexander Francis Sr. (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in Peace Grandaddy , Grandma has been patiently..."
    - David Guin
  • "Our love always"
    - Ken and Phyllis Voss
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinecrest Baptist Church
1285 Ashley Hall Road
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Craig Alexander Francis, Sr. Charleston - Craig Alexander Francis, Sr., 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 2, 2019. The Funeral Service for Craig Alexander Francis, Sr., will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Road at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
