Craig Chappell
1965 - 2020
Craig Chappell COLCHESTER, VT - Craig Chappell, 54, most recently of Colchester, VT and previously of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Craig was born November 15, 1965 in Burlington, VT, the son of Norman & Marietta Chappell. Craig was first and always a loving brother. He was a star athlete in school, and an extremely talented floral designer, whose talents were sought after by family and friends for over 30 years. Craig loved the sunshine, warm air, and fell in love with the South. He loved working outside and with his hands - taking after his father. He was always willing to help others out. His infectious smile and sense of humor made people want to be around him. Craig is survived by his brother, Rick Chappell (Julie) of South Burlington and his sisters, Kelly Thibault (Dan) of Colchester and Teri Chappell of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by nephews and nieces, Joshua Thibault, Sydney Chappell, Micaela Thibault, Haley Chappell, Alex Chappell and Addyson Chappell, great-niece, Roux Gallien and great-nephew, Teddy Thibault, as well as other relatives and many special friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Marietta, on March 27, 2002 and his father, Norman, on March 25, 2006. Per Craig's wishes, there will be no services. Donations in Craig's memory may be made to Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive, Suite 305, Colchester, VT 05446 or Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, Second Floor, North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
He always teased me in HS..but it was sweet, not mean...but mostly my best memory is when he started coaching me with running..he was in my brother’s class, 2 years older, but he took time 2 talk 2 this Freshman & help her become a better sprinter..we were in the B.I.G. games together & he really took me under his wing...such a kind soul.. RIP Craig
Heather Cherry
Friend
October 1, 2020
He taught me to be one of the best girl dodge ball players. Taught me not to wimp out. I think his early guidance led me to be the athlete i became. As years passed i accepted him for just being Craig. I will never forget him helping me out with flowers for my wedding. Gave me a huge discount. Mom and dad were not happy and he was in big trouble. Thats who he was always putting everyone first. Rip Craig. Forever in my heart
Kelly cowles
Friend
October 1, 2020
My heart is broken. We shared many fun days when young. RIP my friend.
Anne B.
Classmate
October 1, 2020
Craig will surely be missed by so many. He was always so kind to everyone he came acrossed. Much love and hugs of strength to Craigs family and friends.
Carolyn Bosley
Carolyn Bosley
Friend
October 1, 2020
Craig was an old high school track friend. Craig was kind and always positive to be around. Also very fast runner. A good person and a light in this world.
Todd Farnham
October 1, 2020
I still really can't believe you're gone.
You were the best of the best Craig! I'm going to miss you so much! I knew there was a reason I was saving your VM messages. I still get to hear your voice! Until we meet again, rest easy my friend! ❤
Paula Soutiere
Friend
October 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Craig. I went to high school with him. May God bless you and your family at this difficult time.
Tina Wallis
Classmate
