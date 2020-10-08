He taught me to be one of the best girl dodge ball players. Taught me not to wimp out. I think his early guidance led me to be the athlete i became. As years passed i accepted him for just being Craig. I will never forget him helping me out with flowers for my wedding. Gave me a huge discount. Mom and dad were not happy and he was in big trouble. Thats who he was always putting everyone first. Rip Craig. Forever in my heart

Kelly cowles

Friend