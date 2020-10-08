Craig Chappell COLCHESTER, VT - Craig Chappell, 54, most recently of Colchester, VT and previously of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Craig was born November 15, 1965 in Burlington, VT, the son of Norman & Marietta Chappell. Craig was first and always a loving brother. He was a star athlete in school, and an extremely talented floral designer, whose talents were sought after by family and friends for over 30 years. Craig loved the sunshine, warm air, and fell in love with the South. He loved working outside and with his hands - taking after his father. He was always willing to help others out. His infectious smile and sense of humor made people want to be around him. Craig is survived by his brother, Rick Chappell (Julie) of South Burlington and his sisters, Kelly Thibault (Dan) of Colchester and Teri Chappell of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by nephews and nieces, Joshua Thibault, Sydney Chappell, Micaela Thibault, Haley Chappell, Alex Chappell and Addyson Chappell, great-niece, Roux Gallien and great-nephew, Teddy Thibault, as well as other relatives and many special friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Marietta, on March 27, 2002 and his father, Norman, on March 25, 2006. Per Craig's wishes, there will be no services. Donations in Craig's memory may be made to Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive, Suite 305, Colchester, VT 05446 or Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, Second Floor, North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
