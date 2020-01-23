Home

Craig Johnson Obituary
Craig Johnson Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mr. Craig Johnson and those of his parents; Mr. Rhenaildo and Gwendolyn Johnson, those of his siblings; Tamika Johnson and Tasha (Andrew) Westerberg and those of his other relatives and friends are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12:00 noon at Wesley UMC, 3242 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC. Mr. Johnson will be laid to rest in Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, SC. There will be no wake service or visitation this evening. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at:www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
