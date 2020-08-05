Creighton Montgomery CHARLESTON - Mr. Creighton Montgomery, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest, Sunday, August 3, 2020. Both his funeral and interment services will be private. A public walk-through viewing will be held on Friday evening, August 7, 2020 at the Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Vivian Wright Montgomery; children: Charles Alston, Audrey M. Cummings, Arnold L. Cummings, Jessica E. McCue, Jeremiah T. McCue, Fanchon Carey Smalls and Kendra Vandross; grandchildren: Francella Carey, Shykeem A. Campbell, ZyQuan Cummings, Raheem A. Campbell, Precious Cummings, Jayla Russell, Gotti Cummings, DeAngelo Knight, Dexter Vandross, and Ariel Vandross; father, Mr. William Montgomery (Lottie); siblings: Jackie Janice Bowman (Jerry), Brenda Hewett, and Debra A. Montgomery; aunts: Edna Montgomery, Margeret Montgomery, Katherine Mitchell, Nola Montgomery, Ernestine Burnette and Vivian Moore; nephews, Tyrone Montgomery, and Harry Montgomery (Anna) and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Albertha Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
