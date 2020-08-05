1/1
Creighton Montgomery
Creighton Montgomery CHARLESTON - Mr. Creighton Montgomery, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest, Sunday, August 3, 2020. Both his funeral and interment services will be private. A public walk-through viewing will be held on Friday evening, August 7, 2020 at the Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Vivian Wright Montgomery; children: Charles Alston, Audrey M. Cummings, Arnold L. Cummings, Jessica E. McCue, Jeremiah T. McCue, Fanchon Carey Smalls and Kendra Vandross; grandchildren: Francella Carey, Shykeem A. Campbell, ZyQuan Cummings, Raheem A. Campbell, Precious Cummings, Jayla Russell, Gotti Cummings, DeAngelo Knight, Dexter Vandross, and Ariel Vandross; father, Mr. William Montgomery (Lottie); siblings: Jackie Janice Bowman (Jerry), Brenda Hewett, and Debra A. Montgomery; aunts: Edna Montgomery, Margeret Montgomery, Katherine Mitchell, Nola Montgomery, Ernestine Burnette and Vivian Moore; nephews, Tyrone Montgomery, and Harry Montgomery (Anna) and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Albertha Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
