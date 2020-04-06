Home

Curline White Gadsden WADMALAW ISLAND - Mrs. Curline White Gadsden affectionally known as "Curl", 85, of Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina daughter of the late Joseph White, Sr and Rosa McCloud White answered the summons of our heavenly father to retire from the labors here on earth to her rewards in heaven on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Gadsden leaves to cherish her memories her children, James Gadsden Jr., Joseph Gadsden (Bernita), Dallas Gadsden, Evonne Perry, and Cleveland Gadsden; sister, Virginia White; grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Three siblings preceded her in death; Freddie Fludd, Marie Mitchell and Joseph White, Jr. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2020
