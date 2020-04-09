|
Curline White-Gadsden WADMALAW ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Curline "Curl" White-Gadsden will celebrate her life at a Graveside on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 am in New Jerusalem AME Church Cemetery, 1501 Tacky Point Rd., Wadmalaw Island, SC. Rev. Tony J. Slater, Officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at the mortuary from 3-5pm. Mrs. Gadsden leaves to cherish her memories her children, James Gadsden, Jr., Joseph Gadsden (Bernita), Dallas Gadsden, Evonne Perry, and Cleveland Gadsden; sister, Virginia White; grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Three siblings preceded her in death; Freddie Fludd, Marie Mitchell and Joseph White, Jr. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2020