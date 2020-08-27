Curt Montgomery Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Curt Montgomery will celebrate his life in a private service on Monday, August 31, 2020. A public viewing will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Montgomery is survived by his wife, Takisha Chandler Montgomery; daughter, Brittney Parker; siblings, Nathaniel Montgomery, Beverly Montgomery, Joseph Montgomery, Donald Montgomery, Gloria Montgomery Brice, Carolyn Pettiforo, Mildred Brown and Cornelius Montgomery; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
