|
|
Curtis Ancrum, Sr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Curtis Xavier Ancrum, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 446 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Ancrum is survived by his children, Heather Singleton and Curtis Ancrum, Jr.; mother, Janie Ancrum; siblings, Jason Ancrum (Mary) and Constance Gilbert (Michael); step-children, Cassandra Singleton and Shaneqkquia Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020