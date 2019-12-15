Home

In Loving Memory Of CURTIS GLOVER Who departed this life December 16,1966 They say that times a healer But as the time goes on We seem to find it just as hard to face the fact that you're gone. You'll never be forgotten and every year we will shed tears But it's only because we love you and wish you were here. Missing you always, Your loving wife Dorothy, children Sherman (Carolyn), Elaine (Albert) and Gail (James) grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 16, 2019
