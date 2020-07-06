1/
Curtis Jay Hackett Sr.
Curtis Jay Hackett, Sr. Charleston - Curtis Jay Hackett, Sr., 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Mildred Carolyn Gerard Hackett, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 6, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Curtis was born April 5, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Ned Davis Hackett and Vivian Crile Hackett. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from SCE&G. He loved being on the water and was an avid water skier. He is survived by his two sons, Curtis J. Hackett, Jr. (Carrie), and Scott A. Hackett (BobbiJo); his daughter, Teresa H. Postell (Allen); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by his sister, Yvonne Oliver. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
