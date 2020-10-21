1/
Curtis Lee Jordan
1925 - 2020
Curtis Lee Jordan Charleston - Curtis Lee Jordan, 95, of Charleston, SC, widow of the late Mary Jordan, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 20, 2020. His private funeral service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 in West Ashley Chapel. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in West Ashley Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC, 29414. Curtis was born September 28, 1925 in Vidalia, Georgia, son of Benjamin Franklin Jordan and Eddie Snow Jordan. Curtis was family man; a devout husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is retired from the U.S. Army Reserve and served in World War II. He is also retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years. Curtis was a loyal Clemson fan of 45 years. He was everything to us, our family, treasure, our rock. He was the love of our lives and we take comfort knowing he has now reunited with the love of his. Besides his wife of 59 years, he was predeceased by his son, Lee Jordan and his brother, Ben Jordan. He is survived by his brother, Jim Jordan; daughter, Ann Jordan; his granddaughters, Courtney Barfield and Michelle Jordan (Will) Withrow; his grandson, Christopher Barfield; his great-granddaughter, Gracie Withrow; his great-grandsons, Jack Withrow, Jordan Baker, Jackson Dhooge and Benjamin Withrow; brother, Jim Jordan. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
