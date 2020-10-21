Curtis Smith N. CHARLESTON - Relatives and friends of Curtis Smith, 76, of North Charleston, SC, are invited to her Homegoing services on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00am at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC. Phone #843-744-8761 www.suburbanfh.com
. There will be a walk-thru this evening, 6-8pm at Sunset Memorial, N. Charleston, SC. His precious memories will be cherished by his children: Lashawn Bright, Curtis Smith, Jr., and Allen Smith; grandchildren; siblings; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston