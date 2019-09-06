Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Wilson "Charlie" Lybrand. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis "Charlie" Wilson Lybrand Mt. Pleasant, SC - Curtis Wilson Lybrand Jr., 69, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widower of Marianne Rhodes Lybrand, entered into eternal rest Thursday, September 5, 2019. His funeral service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel with The Elks Service beginning at 7:00 pm. Born November 20, 1949 in Charleston, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Curtis Wilson Lybrand Sr. and the late Sara Fulmer Lybrand. Curtis was a graduate of Chicora High School and a former resident of North Charleston and James Island. He was a graduate of Clemson University, class of 1971. Curtis was a member of the South Carolina Society of Professional Land Surveyors and The Civil Engineers Club of Charleston. He was a wonderful husband and dad, accomplished engineer, clutch line drive hitter and he bled orange. Curtis fought a courageous fight and never once felt he was going to lose this battle. He did not lose the battle, he just ran out of time. He is survived by daughter, Kristy Lewis (Paul) of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Robert Moore (Amanda) of Columbia, SC; two grandchildren, Benjamin Chason Lewis, and Alison Nicole Moore; and brother, Robert "Crys" Lybrand (Donna) of Ridge Spring; nephew, Blake Lybrand; and niece Brittany McGaha (Daniel). He was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne, and grandson, Jacob Alexander Lewis. Memorials may be made to at 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



