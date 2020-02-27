Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Resources
More Obituaries for CW3 Ret.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CW3 Carl Walter Jacques US Army Ret. Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CW3 Carl Walter Jacques US Army Ret. Sr. Obituary
CW3 Carl Walter Jacques, Sr., US Army Ret. N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for CW3 Carl Walter Jacques, Sr., US Army Ret., will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road at 1:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Jacques Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Memorials may be made to Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC, 29485. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CW3's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -