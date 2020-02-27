|
|
CW3 Carl Walter Jacques, Sr., US Army Ret. N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for CW3 Carl Walter Jacques, Sr., US Army Ret., will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road at 1:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Jacques Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Memorials may be made to Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC, 29485. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020