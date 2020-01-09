Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Cynthia Abram

Cynthia Abram Obituary
Cynthia Abram James Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Cynthia Abram are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Abram is survived by father, Davis L. Whaley; sister, Octavia D. Mikell-Yon (Malichi); brother, Jeremy L. Whaley; two nephews, Ayden W. Whaley and Kolby D. Whaley; aunts, Betty Robinson (Melvin), Elizabeth Abram, Lucretia Wilson (Sylvester), Cynthia Cromwell (Ronald), Evangeline McKelvey (Andrew), and Rev. Dr. Regenia Whaley; grandaunt, Nelly Burgess; uncles, Silas Abram, Jr. (Connie), Thomas Abram (Lisa), Ronnie Abram, Joseph Abram, Michael Abram (Betty), and Daniel Whaley, Jr.; special friends, Clint Heyward, Rufus Smith, Jr., Lisa Brown, and Zakeya; and a host of relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
