Cynthia Ancrum Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Cynthia Ancrum are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Tree of Life Ministries, 6337 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A Wake Service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC; the family will receive friends from 7:00 PM-8:00 PM. Ms. Ancrum is survived by her parents, Joseph Rivers, Sr. and Betty Jean Rivers; three daughters, Jessica Green (Stanley), Jennifer Robinson, and Jocelyn Middleton (Shaunn); one son, Jordan Robinson; five sisters, Nicole Clements, April Rivers, Gina Rivers, Aaliyah Hill (Johnathan) and Sonya Medina (Kevin); three brothers, Joseph Rivers, Jr. (Kimberly), Derrick Rivers (Ericka), and Richard Rivers; six grandchildren, Jordan Robinson, Jr., La'Nyah Robinson, Noel Robinson, Isaiah Nelson, Avery Nesbitt-Robinson and McKenzie Middleton; special friends, Angelina Frazier and Emma Torres; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020