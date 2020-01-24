|
Cynthia Ann Holt Allen Summerville - Cynthia Ann Holt Allen, 72, of Summerville, wife of William J. Allen, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Summerville Church of the Nazarene, 10825 Hwy. 78 East, Summerville. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Mrs. Allen was born December 11, 1947 in Conway, SC, daughter of the late Oswald Holt and Mary Porter Holt. Mrs. Allen loved shopping and being involved with her church. Above all she loved her family dearly and also enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Mrs. Allen's honor as follows: https://ipffoundation.org/support-ipf-research-donate-now/. Survivors include her husband William, three children: Johnny Allen (Lisa) of Summerville, Jennifer Champion (Ronnie) of Summerville and Tammy Lofland (Larry) of Summerville, seven grandchildren: Jeffrey Alewine (Michaella), Holly Champion, Logan Lofland, Sullivan Allen, Parker Lofland, Sydney Allen and Pierson Lofland; two great-grandchildren: Elisabeth Johnson and Scarlette Alewine and one brother and two sisters: Mike Holt, Mary "Tinker" Moody and Bobby Jo Brown. She was predeceased by one brother: Tommy Holt.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 25, 2020