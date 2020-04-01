|
Cynthia "Cyndy" B. Wood Mt. Pleasant - Cynthia "Cyndy" B. Wood, 61, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away in the arms of her husband, John, at their home Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Cyndy was born July 7, 1958 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, one of two daughters of Dr. Homer F. Bechtell and Dolores Hyden Bechtell. Cyndy earned her undergraduate degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology from the University of New Hampshire (Class of '80), Durham, NH, where she met John and where her father, Professor Emeritus, taught Mathematics. She went on to earn a master's degree in Public Administration from Penn State University. Her career led her to Kimberly-Clark, Time Warner, and Datahr Rehabilitation Institute of Danbury, CT, from which she retired as vice-president of human resources. Cyndy found delight in her gardens, drawing, cooking and finding special connections with her friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, John Donald Wood of Mount Pleasant, SC; parents: Homer and Dolly Bechtell of Eatonton, GA; and sister, Michele Bechtell-Fritzi (Edward Fritzi) of Madison, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the memory of Cyndy Wood, may be made to My Sister's House, P.O. Box 71171, N. Charleston, SC 29415, who provide shelter for needful women and children www.mysistershouse.org.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020