Cynthia Chubb-Tamsberg Goose Creek - Cynthia "Cindy" Chubb-Tamsberg, 61, of Goose Creek, SC died peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019 at a local hospital with family at her side. Cindy was born on April 12, 1958, in Charleston, SC, daughter of Leona Keyser Chubb and the late G. Heyward Chubb. She was the first of three children born to her hardworking, loving, and compassionate parents. She grew up in a time when life was fun, free, and easy. Cindy was a treasured daughter, an amazing big sister, a loving aunt, a devoted wife, and a loyal friend to many. Cindy attended North Charleston High School, but graduated from Hanahan High School in 1976. Her work history included several years at Wetterau Foods in North Charleston, and more than thirty years at Chubb Electric Service. She also contributed her time and talents to fundraising for Ducks Unlimited for many years. She was presented with a Conservation Service Award for outstanding contributions. Cindy also established the Children's Lowcountry Christmas charity. She first learned about "Country Santa" in Pumpkintown, SC, who helped thousands of poor children receive Christmas gifts. She used her fundraising skills to collect toys to donate to the charity. She began helping so much that Country Santa appointed her as his new Lowcountry volunteer. She and her many helpers shared Christmas joy with so many children throughout the Lowcountry. In addition to her volunteerism, Cindy was an excellent cook, gardener, homemaker, and shopper. She loved shopping, especially for others. Cindy opened her heart and her home to friends and family, and as a result of her generous spirit she was loved by many. She set and example of compassion that inspired everyone who knew her. One of her favorite sayings was, "crazy 'bout you baby". Her family and friends were crazy about her, and she will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Fred Tamsberg, of Goose Creek; her stepson, Michael Tamsberg of North Charleston; step-daughter-in-law, Cheryl Tamsberg of North Charleston; step-grandsons, Brandon and Justin Tamsberg; sister, Pamela C. Bonifay; brother, Timothy H. Chubb (Beth); nephews, Alex Bonifay and Braxton Chubb; nieces, Christina Bonifay and Megan Chubb, all of Hanahan. She is predeceased by her stepson, Frederick "Rick" Tamsberg, Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Robert L. Bonifay, Jr. The family is thankful for Cindy's loving and dedicated caregivers, Edna Meyers and Mary Swindell for taking such good care of her over the past few months. She loved you both dearly. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 14, 2019 for one hour starting at 12:00 pm (noon) with a Funeral Service following at 1:00 PM in the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the . God Speed, Cindy-Heaven only knows what's in store for you next. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019
