Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
New Holmes St. Baptist Church
7 Killians St.
Charleston, SC
1942 - 2020
Cynthia Coaxum Obituary
Cynthia Coaxum Johns Island - The family of Ms. Cynthia Harley Franklin Coaxum announces her passing on Thursday, February 6, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 12:00 Noon at New Holmes St. Baptist Church 7 Killians St. Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Coaxum; parents, Rev. Edward and Lucille Harley; her siblings, Eddie, Robert, and Benjamin Harley. She is survived by her children, Victoria and Sheldon; her grandchildren, Shawta, Shane, and Shelby; her great-grand, Harper; her step-children, Collette and Darrell; her siblings, Dorothy Hill, Fannie Gilliam, Terrance Harley, Sr., Stafford Whitlock and Anthony Harley, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Cards and donations to the Cynthia Harley Franklin Coaxum Memorial Fund can be sent to The Harley Family, PO Box 90653, Raleigh, NC 27675. Condolences may be sent tot the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Cynthia is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020
