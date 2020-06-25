Cynthia D. Holmes (Tokey) CHARLESTON - Cynthia D. Holmes (Tokey), age 62, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Phoenix AZ. She was born to the late Harrison Holmes, Jr. and Ruby Holmes Russell on August 17, 1957. Cynthia retired from Medical University of South Carolina after 28 years in the Environmental Services Department. Cynthia was a strong and hardworking mother who instilled such characteristics in her children. As dedicated as she was to imparting in her children the meaning of hard work, she also instilled in them the gift of laughter. She will be remembered for her quick wit and ability to make anyone she came across laugh and smile. Cynthia enjoyed attending family and friends' events, spending time with her children and grandchildren in addition to interior designing of her home. Cynthia is survived by her two children, Shavona Holmes Mondoux and Quontess Holmes; two grandchildren, Warrick Mondoux and Quontrell Horlback; two sisters, Joyce Middleton, Annette Holmes and two brothers, Robert Holmes, Eric Russell; along with a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Cynthia requested to be cremated. The family wishes to thank all of those who prayed and reached out to her during her last days. For those who have known Cynthia in her ever productive journey with us, due to the Covid19 pandemic, her memorial service will be held at a later date in Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.