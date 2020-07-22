Cynthia Della Leighton Mt. Pleasant - Cynthia Della Leighton, 59, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 20, 2020. Her private graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Cindy was born January 2, 1961 in Panama City, Florida, daughter of Flora Jean Davis Leighton and the late George Ralph Leighton. She worked as an office clerk at Royal Ace Hardware Store since March of 1996. Cindy was a devoted member of Seacoast Church of Mt. Pleasant, where she was involved in several ministries. She loved to sing and take care of her yard. Every stray cat Cindy came across found a safe and loving home with her. She was passionate about the care of animals and went to great lengths to provide for them. Her love of the Lord shined through in everything she did. She is survived by her mother, Jean Leighton of Mt. Pleasant, SC; one sister, Anita L Foster, two brothers, Jeffrey Leighton (Gail) and Ernie Leighton, a sister-in-law, Ellen T. Leighton; three nieces, Jessica Harrelson (Tim), Katherine Leighton, and Melissa Leighton, four nephews, Seth Jolly (Heather), Shane Foster (Skylar), Christopher Foster, and John Leighton (Ryan); five great-nieces (Madison, Avery, Audrey, Sophie, and Danielle), five great-nephews (Justin, Greg, Matthew, Jacob, and Layton) and one great-great-niece (Paisley). She was preceded in death by her father, George Ralph Leighton and her brother, Gregory Allen Leighton. Memorials may be made to either Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or your local animal shelter. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
