Cynthia Della Leighton
1961 - 2020
Cynthia Della Leighton Mt. Pleasant - Cynthia Della Leighton, 59, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 20, 2020. Her private graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Cindy was born January 2, 1961 in Panama City, Florida, daughter of Flora Jean Davis Leighton and the late George Ralph Leighton. She worked as an office clerk at Royal Ace Hardware Store since March of 1996. Cindy was a devoted member of Seacoast Church of Mt. Pleasant, where she was involved in several ministries. She loved to sing and take care of her yard. Every stray cat Cindy came across found a safe and loving home with her. She was passionate about the care of animals and went to great lengths to provide for them. Her love of the Lord shined through in everything she did. She is survived by her mother, Jean Leighton of Mt. Pleasant, SC; one sister, Anita L Foster, two brothers, Jeffrey Leighton (Gail) and Ernie Leighton, a sister-in-law, Ellen T. Leighton; three nieces, Jessica Harrelson (Tim), Katherine Leighton, and Melissa Leighton, four nephews, Seth Jolly (Heather), Shane Foster (Skylar), Christopher Foster, and John Leighton (Ryan); five great-nieces (Madison, Avery, Audrey, Sophie, and Danielle), five great-nephews (Justin, Greg, Matthew, Jacob, and Layton) and one great-great-niece (Paisley). She was preceded in death by her father, George Ralph Leighton and her brother, Gregory Allen Leighton. Memorials may be made to either Seacoast Church, 750 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or your local animal shelter. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

July 23, 2020
Cindy was a joy to work with. She had a great sense of humor and would always tell me about her cats. RIP my friend you will be missed. Prayers for your family
Patti Jenda
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Rest in Peace my dear classmate. I met Cindy in elementary school at Mt. Pleasant Academy. We became lunch buddies. Always a sweet person.
Odessa Horry Feagin
Wando HS- Class of 1979
Odessa Horry Feagin
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Let me give thanks for 24 years of having known this beautiful lady and 17 years of living our faith together in our Seacoast Small Group. She was a blessing because of her Bible knowledge and sense of humor. She set me straight numerous times when it came to scripture. I am so grateful to have had so many good times with her. She enriched my life. R.I.P. my friend.
Carole Moore
Friend
July 22, 2020
I first met Cindy in middle school. I feel so blessed to have had my life touched by such a special lady. I was a blessing to know her. She was a kind a gentle person. My heart goes out to her family during this time of grief. My thoughts and prayers are with all who loved her.
Terry Clarkin
Friend
July 22, 2020
Cindy you were always kind and sweet! I am sad for your close friends and family ! You will be missed.
Bobbi Barr
Friend
July 22, 2020
Words cannot convey the overwhelming sadness that I am feeling. Cindy was one of the first friends I made at Seacoast thirty years ago. She was one of the most genuine caring person always telling me about her nieces and nephews. She was truly one in a million. I will miss her friendly face and our conversations. My prayers are with her family and everyone who was blessed enough to have known her.
Diane Moore
Friend
July 22, 2020
One of our many Happy Hours
We will miss you Cyndy. So sorry for the loss for the family. She was so sweet and loved her cats.
MARIANNE DONATO
Friend
