Cynthia Gatling Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Cynthia Gatling are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Greater New Bethlehem AME Church Cemetery, Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run, SC. Mrs. Gatling is survived by her husband, Leonard Gatling, Sr.; children, Kim Gatling, Leonard Gatling, Jr., Kinya L. Middleton (Travis) and Krystal Campbell; mother, Bertha Robinson; sister, Minister Sheryl Gillard; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
