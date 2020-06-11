Cynthia Louise Jones Johnson RAVENEL - The relatives and friends of Cynthia Louise Jones Johnson are invited to attend her Funeral services on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Visitation will be held Friday from 5-7pm at the mortuary. Interment will follow in St. Mark AME Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Cynthia leaves to cherish her memories her children, Curtis La`Von (Aquoia) Johnson, II and Cambria LaVae` Johnson; grandchildren, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.