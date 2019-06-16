Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CYNTHIA MARIA GRAHAM HURD. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Remembering CYNTHIA MARIA GRAHAM HURD June 21, 1960 ~ June 17, 2015 Emanuel 9 Romans 8:36-39 As it is written, for thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that love us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come. Nor height, nor depth, nor any creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Missing you always You never said I'm leaving You never said Goodbye. You were gone before we knew And only God knows why. In life I loved you dearly In death I love you still. In my heart I hold a place That only you can fill. It broke my heart to lose you But you didn't go alone. A part of me went with you The day God took you home. Your Family Robert, Gilbert, Melvin, Averill, Malcolm Thank-You Kim, Darlene, for being a friend.



