|
|
Cynthia Wasson Charleston - Cynthia Diane Wasson, 62, of Charleston, SC, a retired registered nurse, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. Cindy was born on November 26, 1957 in Charleston, SC to the late Dale Richard Wasson and Betty Lee Walters Wasson. Cindy was a registered nurse at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital for 41 years. The nurses and staff were her extended family whom she loved dearly. Cindy is survived by brothers, James Wasson, Robert Wasson (Barbara Russ) and Steven Wasson; cousin, Kimberly Crownover; nephews, Robert Dale Wasson, Jr. and Brandon Lee Russ; niece , Tonya Michelle Ray (Michael) and brother in law, Mark Crownover. The family invites guests to visit on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020