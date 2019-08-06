|
|
Cyrus Birch, Sr. Johns Island, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Cyrus Birch, Sr., and his loving children: Jackie (Ralph) Sherman, Cyrus (Beverly) Birch, Jr., Carolyn (Pastor Robert K.) White, Sr., Johnny (Olivia) Burch, Sr., Ronald Burch, the late Anthony Burch, Cyrus (Pamela) Matthews, Sherma Burch, Joshua Richardson and Crystal Matthews, beloved siblings: Rena B Smiley, Harriet (Timothy) Geddis and Allison Duncan, are all invited to attend his Celebrations of Life Service, 11 AM, Thursday, August 08, 2019 at The Old Baptist Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: St James AME Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. NO WAKE. Mr. Birch will lie in state from 10 AM till the hour of service. Viewing will be held, Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019