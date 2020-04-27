|
|
Cyrus Matthews N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Cyrus "Busta" Matthews are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Matthews is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn P. Matthews; children, Sha'maiah Carlyle Matthews and Cyrus Daquan Matthews; siblings, William P. Matthews (Cathy), Robert A. Matthews, Crystal B. Matthews, Arnold T. Matthews, Junior H. Matthews, Ronald I. Matthews (Cathy), Joshua Richardson, Cyrus Birch, Jr. (Beverly), Carolyn B. White (Robert), Johnny L. Birch (Olivia), Ronald Birch, Jackie M. Sherman (Ralph), and Sherma Birch; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 28, 2020