D'Angelo Simmons N. CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019 Mr. De'Angelo Simmons Residence: 3770 Old Pine Circle, N. Charleston, SC 29405. The relatives and friends of Mr. De'Angelo Simmons are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 95 Cooper St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Monrovia Cemetery. Mr. Simmons is survived by his parents: Ms. Helen Simmons and Mr. Bobby Deveaux; children: Ms. Daphne Renee Simmons and Mr. Deangelo Simmons, Jr.; grandchildren: Jayden Ponder and Jae'ana Belle; siblings: Mr. Bobby Simmons (Josephine), Ms. Belle Deveaux, Mr. Martin Simmons, and Ms. Shenikqua Simmons; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Simmons will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2:30 to 7:00 PM at our chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019