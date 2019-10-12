Dacia Nichelle Simmons CHARLESTON - Dacia Nichelle Simmons (Shell), 52, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, 44 Nassau St., Charleston, SC 29403. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Viewing will be this evening at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dacia was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Leroy Smalls and is survived by her loving sons, Marcus Simmons and Thomas Brown, III; eight grandchildren; mother, Marie Waring; sisters, Monique Smalls and LaShawn Smalls; nephew, Myles Waring and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Family and friends may visit at 1020 Little John Dr., Apt. 220, Charleston, SC 29407. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DR., CHARLESTON, SC 29403. Office: 843.727.1230 - Fax: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019