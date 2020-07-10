Dailonna Catrice Dozier Abderdeen, MD - Mrs. Dailonna "Trecie" Catrice Dozier entered into eternal rest of on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Aberdeen, MD. Trecie, as she was affectionately known, was the beloved wife of Rev. Jacob Son "Skipper" Dozier, Jr., the mother of; Dominic Joshua Dozier, Kristen Elise Dozier, Lashenna Clark, Jacob Son Dozier III, Jacobin Dozier, the daughter of; the late Mr. Sylvester Smith Clark and Mrs. Mable Thompson, the sister of; Kenneth Thompson (Willa), Saundra Thompson and Rodney Thompson, the sister-in- law of Queen Esther McGirt, Bobbie Jordan (John), Thelma Dozier, Francis Brown, Candy Johnson (Craig) and Sharlene Dozier. A Walk thru will be held at the mortuary on Saturday, July 11, 2020 2PM-4PM. Her Celebration of Life Services will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 11AM at the Low Country Mortuary, Interment with military honors will follow in the Riverview Memorial Park 3625 Azalea Drive North Charleston, SC. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary. com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC. Telephone: (843)554-2117; Fax: (843)554-2119 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
