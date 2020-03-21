|
Daisy Folk Flowers Rizer LODGE, SC - Mrs. Daisy Folk Flowers Rizer, wife of the late Isham Nathaniel "I.N." Rizer, passed away Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was 91. Mrs. Rizer was born June 20, 1928, daughter of the late William Lucas "Luke" Flowers and Bessie Folk Flowers. She graduated from Lodge High School in 1945, and then attended the University of South Carolina where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1950. Her graduation required a 24 month program of study with the Medical University of South Carolina, which she completed in 1949, and she became a Registered Nurse that same year. Mrs. Rizer was devoted to her medical career, and worked in various capacities throughout the state. She was employed at the South Carolina Tuberculosis Hospital, and was also a Public Health Nurse for Calhoun County. She was instrumental in the formation of the Bamberg County Hospital in 1952, where she served as Nursing Supervisor. Later in life, Mrs. Rizer worked with her family business, Agri-Equipment, Inc. as the Secretary-Treasurer and Office Manager. She also served as the District Administrator for Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr. for a number of years. Mrs. Rizer was actively involved in the lives of her children throughout their years in school. She was a member of the Bells PTO, the Ruffin High PTO (Secretary 1973-1979), and Chairman of the Committee on Academic Excellence. In 1980, she and her late husband were recognized for their outstanding support of education for Ruffin High School, an award she always cherished. They opened their home as hosts to several international exchange students over the years. Mrs. Rizer was involved in many community and civic organizations. She was a member of the Grange, Ashton #521, where she served in many offices. She was a member of the Colleton County Taxpayers Association, the Colleton County Board, the Colleton Soil and Water Conservation District Ladies Auxiliary, and was chairman of Farm-City Week. Mrs. Rizer was raised in a Christian home, and the faith she was taught by her parents carried her throughout her life. She loved her Lord, and her faith was always evident to each and every person she came into contact with. She was a devoted member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served as the church pianist and organist for over 40 years. She was involved in every aspect of the church from teaching Sunday School to serving in the United Methodist Women. She was Secretary-Treasurer of the Cemetery Association for over 12 years. Mrs. Rizer was an excellent Southern Cook. She was known far and wide for her excellent cakes and bread, which were enjoyed by countless patrons at the family restaurant, Rizer's Pork and Produce in Lodge. Although her life was filled with many accomplishments and experiences, there was one aspect of it that was more important to her than anything she ever did or received, her family. First and foremost, Mrs. Rizer was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Each and every thing she did on a daily basis was done with her family in mind. Their needs were always in the forefront of her mind, and she was known through the community for the love she held for her husband, and for each and every one of her children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family. She will truly be missed. She is survived by her children: Marion Lucas Rizer, Elizabeth Rizer, and Philip Nathaniel Rizer (Janet). There are five grandchildren: Lucas David Rizer, Laura Elizabeth Rizer, Adrienne Elizabeth Rizer, Philip Austin Rizer (Rebecca), and Victoria Anne Rizer. She has one brother, Dr. Joseph "Joe" Flowers, and a sister-in-law Betty Flowers. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Rizer was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. William Lucas "Billy" Flowers Jr. There are a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. In consideration of the state and national emergency that currently exists with the Coronavirus pandemic, and with the health and well-being of their friends and community in mind, the family held a private graveside service Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, where she was interred beside her late husband. A formal celebration of her life for the public will be held at a later date that will be announced once the current situation subsides. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wesley Chapel Cemetery Association. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street Walterboro is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2020