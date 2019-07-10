Daisy Green Graham

Obituary
Daisy Green Graham CHARLESTON - Mrs. Daisy Green Graham, formerly of 2053 Savage Road, Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on July 5, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Graham, those of her beloved daughter, Mrs. Daisy Matthews-Dudley, late parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Agnes Green, siblings, Ms. Sadreanure Green, Mrs. Carolyn Watson (LeRoy), grandchildren, great- grandchildren and all other relatives are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Friday, July 12, 2019, 11: a.m. at Old Ashley Baptist Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, 2619 Ashley River Road, Hwy 61. Family and friends may also pay their last respects to Mrs. Graham on Friday at Old Ashley Baptist Center from 10: a.m. until service time. Interment: Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019
