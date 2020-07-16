1/1
Daisy Sheppard
Daisy Sheppard N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Daisy Sheppard are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Johnson Cemetery, 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Sheppard is survived by her children: Jamie Sheppard (Selena Thomas) of Charlotte, NC and Chaka Khan Anderson (Donnie) of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren: Baptiste Staggers of Charlotte, NC, Janiece Sheppard of Charlotte, NC, Dinari Anderson, DaKari Anderson both of Charleston, SC, Sameka Sheppard of Charlotte, NC and Little Miss Tegan Anderson of Charleston, SC; a godson: Herman Collins, Jr. of Charleston, SC.; siblings, three who preceded her in death, Harold Lee Pendergrass, Lenard Delesline and Patrick Delesline; other siblings, Katie Pendergrass-Aiken (Sam), James Pendergrass, Jr., Teresa Hamilton, Christina Gadsen (Henry) and Alicia Delesline (Warren Simmons) all of Charleston, SC; one aunt, Edith Beaton (David Dillow) of Charleston, SC; a very special friend, Benjamin Bennett and niece Ovetta Aiken also from Charleston, SC; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
