Dakota Deaton Summerville - Dakota James Deaton, 23, of Summerville, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be Sunday afternoon, October 18, 2020 at 3 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be at 1 o'clock until the time of service in the Parlor. Burial will follow the service in Summerville Cemetery. Masks are preferred. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Adeline Marie Deaton, c/o Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Dakota was born March 21, 1997 in Charleston, SC. He loved to go fishing, hunting, and spending time with his daughter. He leaves behind his fiance;, Jade Hersey of Summerville, SC; parents, James Scott Deaton and Donna Sanders Childress of Goose Creek, SC & Summerville, SC; step-parents, Lance Childress, Jr. and Julie Deaton of Summerville, SC and Goose Creek, SC; daughter, Adeline Marie Deaton of Summerville, SC; brother, Cooper Deaton of Goose Creek, SC; sisters, Holly Hughes of Summerville, SC and Emily Cordrey of Goose Creek, SC; grandparents, Ms. Joceylne Childress of Ladson, SC, Lance Childress, Sr. and Debra Childress of Summerville, SC, and Michael and Carolyn Cox of Bonneau, SC; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and close friends. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Ray Larkin Deaton and Sonya Evelyn Wood; and maternal grandparents, Ira William "Bill" Sanders and Dolliree Minnie Altman. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
