Dale M. Slater CHARLESTON - Dale M. Slater, 82, of Charleston, SC, passed away on February 10, 2020 at Roper Hospital after an extended illness. Dale graduated from Bishop England High School in 1956 and began working for First Federal Savings and Loan in April of 1957. Her career at First Federal lasted nearly 40 years and ended with her retirement in 1998. While at First Federal, Dale held many positions, ranging from teller, department supervisor, branch manager, Vice President of Loan Service, VP of Loan Development, and finally VP, CRA Officer of Loan Originations. In a time challenging for women to rise through the corporate ranks, Dale's hard work and endless resiliency allowed her to triumph professionally and serve as a role model for many of her coworkers. She developed strong bonds with many of her First Federal friends and considered them members of her own family. Dale is survived by her sisters, Jane Murray, Thomasine Carter, and Kathryn Yancey (Jimmy); 2 nieces; 5 nephews; 8 great-nieces; and 12 great-nephews. As the matriarch of her large family, Dale helped her sisters become strong beautiful women in their own right. There are also many others left behind to cherish her memories, including dear lifelong friends, Eileen Calder Ferri and Kathleen Calder Sotille. Dale was predeceased by her husband, Robert Morrow Slater; sisters, Carol Hoefs and Joan Murray; and her first husband, William James (Billy) Bennett. Since Dale very graciously donated her body to MUSC, a memorial service for friends and family will be scheduled at a later date. Those who wish to donate in her memory may make a donation to the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020