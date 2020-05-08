Dallas Camp SUMMERVILLE - It is with deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved son, father, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, Dallas Camp, 37 years young, of Summerville, SC, passed away on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. Dallas will be missed everyday by his mother, Beth Gooding Lingle (Rick) of Summerville, SC, father, Donny Camp (Jean) of Bonneau, SC, one son, Ryder Dallas, three daughters, Kamryn Mellissa, Payton Danielle and Paislee Grace, grandmother, Brenda Gooding of Hanahan SC, sisters, Shaundra Rourk (Billy) , Cassidy Carter (Greg), Angie Lingle (Tony), brother, Jay Lingle (Kelly), all of Summerville, SC, and brother, Ricky Lingle of North, SC, and so many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Dallas loved cars, especially his Honda Civic that he spent so much time working on, playing the guitar with his children and brother-in-law, teaching his children to play sports and his beloved dog Rampage. Dallas worked as a mechanic and powder coater at Marchant Automotive with his uncle Robert and aunt Tammy and in construction at Advantage Construction Services with his uncle Harry Gooding affectionately know as uncle Bubba. Dallas is now with his eternal family and is loved so much here on earth as well as in heaven. In consideration for the health of all during this time, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.