Damon Latroy Doyle CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Damon Latroy Doyle, 43, of Charleston, SC are invited to attend his Home Going Services on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00AM at Living Words Ministries, 100 Pandora Dr., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial Private, directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME. Phone 843-824-9990/843-744-8761. There will be a visitation on this Friday evening, August 16, 2019 from 6-8 at Rivers Funeral Home Chapel, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his daughter Khamaree Doyle; siblings, Gerard and Kevin Doyle and Syreeta Gelver; and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019