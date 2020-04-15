|
Damon Louis D'Eustachio JAMES ISLAND - Well into his 40's, Damon Louis D'Eustachio passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home on James Island. He is survived by his dear son Henry, whom he loved with all his heart, his mother, Roberta, his step-father Jerry Alten, his wife, Jessica Lambrakos, and many step-sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his wagging dogs. Because of the global pandemic still ravaging our world, a Zoom tech event is being organized by family and friends to honor and memorialize, our dear friend. (See contact info below.) A foodie who navigated his way from the city of brotherly love to Charleston, S.C, Damon spent a good part of his life cooking for and eating with his family and friends. As soon as he arrived in Charleston more than twenty years ago, he fell in love with a certain restaurant he found walking late one night down a mysterious, historic lane, called Fulton Five. He said to himself, "I shall work there one day." And he did. For more than 17 years he was a devoted staff member, generously serving the lovers of the restaurant, who came regularly to enjoy and devour life. Damon graduated from the College of Charleston in Art Administration and performed an internship at London's prestigious Tate Gallery's New York City branch office. He also assisted in the very early stages of the philanthropic publications of both Giving Magazine and The American Benefactor. He tasted his way through Costa Rica, France, Greece, England and many of the Caribbean Islands, loving every last minute. To our dear Damon, you are deeply loved, and will be forever missed. Onward.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 16, 2020