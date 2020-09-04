Dan Franklin Crosby MONCKS CORNER - Mr. Dan Franklin Crosby, 76, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 26, 1943, in Walterboro, S.C. He was predeceased by his mother, Emily, his father, Raymond Crosby and his sister, Pearl Moscak. He retired as a rigger general foreman at Charleston Naval Shipyard in 1994 and later retired from Parks Auto Parts. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Teri, and siblings, Elizabeth Crosby and Samuel Crosby (Marie). He is also survived by children, Dianne Huntley (Mark), Stephen Crosby (Samantha), Shannan Eichelberg (Bryan), Kevin Crosby (Courtney), Leslie Edwards (David), 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Simplicity. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
