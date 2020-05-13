Dan "Danny" Infinger Ladson - Dan "Danny" Infinger, 77, of Ladson, SC entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Dan was born April, 30, 1943 in Charleston, SC to the late Daniel Nathaniel Infinger, Jr. and Vera Johnson Infinger. Dan grew up on the playgrounds and schools of the Chicora neighborhood, where he made many lifelong friends. His very first job was delivering newspapers on his bicycle and then working around the shop for the family trucking business. Dan began working for an uncle, making and installing duct insulation. This lead to his hiring at the Charleston Naval Base, where he installed pipe and boiler insulation on US Navy warships, primarily nuclear submarines. With years of work experience installing insulation, in the 1980's, OSHA began enforcing asbestos regulations and Dan was paid to safely repair, remove and replace asbestos insulation materials. Dan designed, developed and crafted glove bags for use in removal of asbestos at the shipyard. As a government employee, he received a bonus for the useful suggestion of glove bags; however, was prohibited from profiting from their eventual commercialization. His awards and commendations are too numerous to mention. He attended and then was invited to instruct glove bag techniques at Georgia Institute of Technology as they developed courses for asbestos professionals. The use of glove bags techniques became part of both EPA and OSHA regulations and are used worldwide in the industry. His knowledge and teaching skills were recognized and he developed and managed the respirator training program at the shipyard, required for asbestos and other workers. As the Charleston Naval Base was closing, he was asked to join the faculty at the Medical University of South Carolina, Program in Environmental Health Sciences, to develop and teach asbestos courses. In 2006, the MUSC program was dissolved and he moved to Trident Technical College, Continuing Education, and again began teaching certified asbestos training courses. He taught not only on the campus on TTC, but also traveled the southeast conducting training for Duke Energy, Florida Power & Light, SCE&G, etc. He has instructed asbestos professionals at fossil fuel and nuclear power plants, public water companies and many industrial facilities. Dan freely shared his depth of knowledge, contacts, resources and experience. He was recognized as a subject matter expert and often sought out by students, colleagues and regulators. His contributions to the asbestos industry will live on in the students & colleagues. Dan was a kind and generous man and would go out of his way to help others. He loved to talk and always had a story to tell, which he admitted he sometimes "embellished". His grandchildren will long remember their Pop stories. He enjoyed meeting his friends at Alex's restaurant, working in his yard and collecting old cars. He always had a project going and he loved spending time with his family. Left to cherish his memories are son, Daniel Nathaniel Infinger IV (Jessa), Charleston, SC., grandchildren, Adam Nelson and Madison and Dylan Wormington, Goose Creek, SC and former wife, best friend and caregiver, Pam Mills (Jim). He is also survived by two sisters, Miriam Crain and Amanda Patterson, as well as, three step-siblings, Angela Ayers, Chris Infinger, Kim Case and many loving family members and a host of friends. He is predeceased by daughter, Melissa Infinger Wormington, brother, Gene Infinger and sister, Jackie Corley. Special appreciation to Hollings Cancer Center staff, especially, the Infusion Suite nurses who showed us so much care and compassion. Dan will long be remembered by all the lives he's touched, and oh the stories he will have to tell when we meet again! A graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.