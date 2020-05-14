Dan "Danny" Infinger Ladson - Dan "Danny" Infinger, 77, of Ladson, SC, entered into Eternal rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones after a hard fought battle with cancer. Dan was born April, 30, 1943 in Charleston, SC to the late Daniel Nathaniel Infinger, Jr. and Vera Johnson Infinger. Left to cherish his memories are son, Daniel Nathaniel Infinger IV (Jessa), Charleston, SC., grandchildren, Adam Nelson and Madison and Dylan Wormington, Goose Creek, SC and former wife, best friend and caregiver, Pam Mills (Jim). He is also survived by two sisters, Miriam Crain and Amanda Patterson, as well as, three step-siblings, Angela Ayers, Chris Infinger, Kim Case and many loving family members and a host of friends. He is predeceased by daughter, Melissa Infinger Wormington, brother, Gene Infinger and sister, Jackie Corley. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2PM at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.