Dan "Danny" Infinger
Dan "Danny" Infinger Ladson - Dan "Danny" Infinger, 77, of Ladson, SC, entered into Eternal rest on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones after a hard fought battle with cancer. Dan was born April, 30, 1943 in Charleston, SC to the late Daniel Nathaniel Infinger, Jr. and Vera Johnson Infinger. Left to cherish his memories are son, Daniel Nathaniel Infinger IV (Jessa), Charleston, SC., grandchildren, Adam Nelson and Madison and Dylan Wormington, Goose Creek, SC and former wife, best friend and caregiver, Pam Mills (Jim). He is also survived by two sisters, Miriam Crain and Amanda Patterson, as well as, three step-siblings, Angela Ayers, Chris Infinger, Kim Case and many loving family members and a host of friends. He is predeceased by daughter, Melissa Infinger Wormington, brother, Gene Infinger and sister, Jackie Corley. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2PM at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Danny passing. Danny was such a good friend of mine growing up. Please accept our deepest condolences. RIP Steve and Patti Kelly
Steve
Friend
May 14, 2020
A great friend, exceptional father in law. Words can not describe. Miss you !
Dale
Friend
May 14, 2020
Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family. Honored to have known Dan.
Michael
Friend
May 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Georgia Richard
Friend
May 14, 2020
Took many of Dan's asbestos training courses. He was a great man. I also worked at the shipyard so I loved his stories. He accomplished alot during his career and I am glad to have known him. I am sorry for your loss.
Susan Heins
Student
May 14, 2020
Dan was one of the best brother in law's anyone could ask for. He was always there to help out and give advice if needed. Truly one of the best. I will miss you Bubba. You will Always in my heart .
Ronnie McMillan
Family
May 14, 2020
So sorry. Mrs, Vera and my mother were friends. Went to school and church with the Infingers when all of us were young.
Diane Fox
Friend
May 14, 2020
Always enjoyed talking and reminiscing the days at CNSY with Dan. The stories were endless.
Philip
Coworker
