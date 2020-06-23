Dan Leonard Gehlken, II Goose Creek - Dan "Dan-O-Mite" Leonard Gehlken, II, 44, of Goose Creek, husband of Rachel Honour Gehlken, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fallen Lineman Foundation, checks can be mailed to, PO Box 634, Cary, NC 27612, www.fallenfoundation.com. Dan was born on December 31, 1975, in Charleston, SC, son of the late Dan Leonard Gehlken and Patricia Gehlken Powell. He graduated from Septima P. Clark Corporate Academy class of "1994". Dan was a great husband and dad that spoiled and loved his family. He loved family vacations, father and son adventures and date nights with Rachel. In his career, Dan was an accomplished Lineman being recognized as the youngest First-Class Lineman early in his career while serving Berkeley Electric Cooperation in Goose Creek. He served BEC for over 14 years. His career included aerial linework taking him all around the United States and Puerto Rico. He was employed at Joint Base Charleston. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, doing yardwork, and laying in the pool in his backyard oasis. Survivors in addition to his wife, Rachel, are: son, Stryker Evan Gehlken of Goose Creek; father and mother-in-law: Mark and Christi Stowell of Aiken; brother and sister-in-law: James Michael Honour, Jr. (Lorie) of Lexington; brother-in-law, Logan Stowell of Aiken; grandmother, Sara Way of Summerville; nieces and nephews: Peyton, Maddison and Jillian Honour of Lexington, Grace and Carter Stowell of Aiken; special cousins: Robert and Renee Hess, Robert, Cassie and Ellie, and Hunter Hess. He was also survived by father figure, Clarence Brownlee. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by sister, Pamela Gehlken and grandparents. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.