|
|
Dana Ellen Rothschild Charleston - Dana Ellen Rothschild, 52, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Ira David Levy, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Synagogue Emanu-El at 11:00 a.m. (5 Windsor Drive, CHS, SC 29407) with interment to follow in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, South Carolina. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Dana was born December 12, 1967 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of Faye P. Seigel and Rabbi Robert A. Seigel (OBM), and Jerome "Jerry" B. and Sonia T. Rothschild. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.A. in elementary education. Dana continued her education at Johns Hopkins University earning a degree in Child Life before relocating to New York to work at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She continued her education at New York University earning an M.A. in Occupational Therapy. Dana returned to Charleston to be near her family and close friends and was employed with the Charleston County School District. Her dedication to serving and helping others, especially children, was at her core. Above all else, Dana was most passionate about her loving family. She was a caring and devoted wife, a doting mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Dana epitomized a beautiful life that was well-lived and filled with compassion, love, meaning and purpose. In addition to her husband, Ira, she is survived by the other two greatest joys in her life: her daughter, Augusta Leila Levy, and son, Simon Daniel Levy, all of Charleston, SC; her parents; sisters, Amy B. Rothschild of Columbia, SC and Sharon B. Rudd of Boca Raton, FL.; brothers, Gregory (Debbie) C. Rothschild of Mount Pleasant, SC; Michael (Denise) S. Berry of Charleston, SC, Jeffery N. Berry of Charleston, SC and Martin (Renee) K. Berry of Charleston, SC. Dana is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she adored. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rabbi Robert A. Seigel Sanctuary Restoration Fund or the KKBE Music Fund at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, Box 418, Montvale, New Jersey, 07645 or at www.kkbe.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020