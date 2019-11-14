Daniel A. "Chuck" Dickson Charleston - Daniel A."Chuck" Dickson, 83, a former long distance truck driver, entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 10, 2019. Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Ott Cemetery, Branchville, SC, at 2:00pm. Daniel was born September 2, 1936 in Wisacky, SC., a son of the late Eugene E. Dickson and Sara Davis Dickson. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict. Chuck was also the South Carolina Marble Champion and participated in the National Marble Tournament during his youth. He enjoyed gardening, being with friends and was a devoted fan of the USC Gamecocks and St Louis Cardinals. Surviving are a son, Sean, a daughter, Wendy, and a sister, Mary Cross. Also survived by nieces, nephews and special friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Edward Dickson.The family is appreciative of the care he received at the Veterans Hospital, NHC Rehab Center and the Medical University of SC Medical Intensive Care Unit. Arrangements have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019