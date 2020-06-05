Daniel "Danny" Berlinsky Charleston - Daniel "Danny" Berlinsky, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Ruth Foster Berlinsky, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. His private graveside service was held on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery. Danny was born on April 7, 1927 in Charleston, SC, the son of the late Philip and Bella Berlinsky. He attended Charleston public schools, The Citadel and The College of Charleston. Danny served in the U. S. Navy and was a member of their boxing team. He was one of the owners of Berle Manufacturing Company and once retired, became an entrepreneur. At the age of 65, Danny volunteered to serve in the Israeli Army during Desert Storm. He was an active member of many civic and professional organizations throughout his lifetime and an active member of Synagogue Emanu-El. Danny is survived by one brother, Norman Berlinsky (Eve); four children: Shelley Spitz (Jack), Joanne Robin (Curtis), Phyllis Norton (David) and Philip Berlinsky (Shannon); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ruth and grandson, Brian Norton. The family would like to give a special thank you to Danny's caregiver, Sandra "Sissy" Bedenbaugh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Synagogue Emanu-El Kitchen Renovation Fund, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America through their website. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.